Restoration in Istanbul’s iconic tower creates political firestorm

  • August 13 2020 14:04:00

Restoration in Istanbul’s iconic tower creates political firestorm

ISTANBUL
Restoration in Istanbul’s iconic tower creates political firestorm

Cell phone footage of restoration workers drilling down the stone wall of Istanbul’s 14th-century Galata Tower created a political firestorm. An officer of the Istanbul Municipality tweeted a clip of two restoration workers taking apart a corner section of the tower’s inner wall with jackhammers. A pile of large stones lay at their feet as they worked.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy explained in his own tweet a few hours later that the workers were removing “parts that were added (to the wall) later on and that were damaging the Galata Tower.

But he said that the workers responsible were reprimanded nonetheless.

“Regarding the techniques used in the restoration, the necessary sanctions have taken against the relevant contractor,” the minister tweeted.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Ahmet Misbah Demircan explained that the workers were transforming a part of the tower that used to house a restaurant into a museum.

“Sections that are not related to the original function of the building and parts made without permission over time are removed. It is not appropriate for us to remove plaster on walls with jackhammers,” said Demircan, who is also the former mayor of the district where the tower is located.

“Restoration works have been intervened and the necessary actions have been started by drawing the attention of the building contractor,” he said.

The iconic 67-meter structure overlooking the Golden Horn is a massive draw for tourists and an enduring symbol of Istanbul.

It was the ancient city’s tallest structure when completed by the Genoese in 1348.

“It was really shocking to see this kind of vandalism being performed in the most important cultural site of Istanbul,” the municipality’s cultural heritage department director Mahir Polat said.

“This conduct is insane,” he added.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu reacted to the footage that showed workers jackhammering the walls of the tower.

“We had said that they would betray history when the Galata Tower was taken from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and handed over to the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Stop this betrayal, which you are trying to shield with a restoration cover,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a tweet.

In May, the ministry took over the authority to operate the Galata Tower from the municipality.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality spokesperson Murat Ongun noted that they will file criminal complaints against all responsible parties one by one.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

    Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

  2. France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

    France to increase its military presence in E Med, says Macron

  3. Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

    Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  4. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  5. Turkey not chasing adventures in E Med, says Erdoğan

    Turkey not chasing adventures in E Med, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Locals want historical Aydınlar church to reopen for religious tourism

Locals want historical Aydınlar church to reopen for religious tourism
Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration

Police detain at least 30 women in Istanbul Convention demonstration
Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea

Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea
Former presidential candidate, CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Motherland Movement’

Former presidential candidate, CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Motherland Movement’
Top diplomat Çavuşoğlu discusses E Med with counterparts

Top diplomat Çavuşoğlu discusses E Med with counterparts

Turkeys top military officials visit Azerbaijan to observe drills

Turkey's top military officials visit Azerbaijan to observe drills

WORLD Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city grew to 17 cases on Aug. 13, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.
ECONOMY Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey, Libya ink deal to enhance trade, economic ties

Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost trade and economic ties, the Turkish trade minister said on Aug. 13. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.