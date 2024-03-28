Restoration begins in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Restoration efforts in Cappadocia, a pivotal tourism destination in Türkiye, have commenced on four iconic fair chimneys, aiming to preserve these natural wonders for another 5,000 years.

The restoration and conservation efforts are underway with the supervision of the Cappadocia Field Directorate in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

Addressing the urgent need for preservation, initial conservation works are focused on four fairy chimneys deemed to require immediate attention.

An expert committee has been tasked with determining further measures for an additional nine chimneys in subsequent stages.

Birol İnceciköz, the head of the Cappadocia Field Directorate, highlighted the comprehensive project design, employing scientific methods to safeguard these formations, which not only hold cultural significance but also pose potential risk to life and property.

"We will carry out interventions determined by scientific methods in order to transfer this unique and main resource value in the region to future generations, to prolong their life, and to prevent danger to life and property," he said.

The restoration process entails meticulous documentation, identifying new rock formations and addressing structural issues such as separations within the chimneys.

İnceciköz underscored the scientific precision required for intervention to ensure longevity. He expressed confidence that the efforts would extend the lifespan of the fairy chimneys for millennia to come, albeit acknowledging the challenges posed by evolving data and the labor-intensive nature of the restoration process.

"By adjusting projects in line with these new data, we are making efforts to make fairy chimneys, one of the most interesting land formations in the world, last longer."

Explaining the process, Inceciköz stated, "After documentation studies, new rock spaces emerged. We identified areas inside the fairy chimneys that had been closed with rubble filling over time."

"With the new data, we surveyed the fairy chimneys and prepared a new restoration project accordingly. There were serious separations in the fairy chimneys. We also determined the appropriate methods of intervention. These are sensitive issues."

Upon completion of the restoration works, both locals and tourists can explore the rejuvenated chimneys in a safer environment, Inceciköz affirmed, stating that the directorate is committed to preserving and transmitting the cultural and natural heritage of the region to future generations.