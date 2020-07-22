Resort city Antalya to host German tour operators

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, and Turkey Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) will host tourism professionals from Germany in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya this week.

From July 23 to July 27 representatives from Germany's leading tour operators will observe the "Safe Tourism Certification Program" implemented by the ministry and TGA jointly.

The program includes extensive measures for transportation and accommodation of all domestic and foreign visitors as well as touristic facility staff to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Nadir Alpaslan, the deputy culture and tourism minister, said another group was hosted in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir last week with the partnership of aviation firm SunExpress and that the visitors were pleased with the measures against the pandemic.

Ahmet Çalışkan, the deputy CEO of SunExpress - a joint venture of flag carriers Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa - said Antalya is a safe and hygienic tourism area with its high-standard security measures.

"Within current conditions, we aim to show that Antalya is one of the most correct destinations for travel," he added.

