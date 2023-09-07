Resigned physicians return to hospitals: Minister

ISTANBUL

Nearly 8,000 previously resigned physicians have returned to the ministry's health facilities and the average number of resignations in state hospitals have significantly decreased following a series of innovations called the "White Reform,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Answering the questions of press members after a cabinet meeting, Koca addressed the allegations regarding the increase in physician resignations in the public sector.

“Before the White Reform, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, the average number of specialists who resigned from the public sector was 1,500. In 2022, just before the White Reform came into effect in August, the number of physicians who resigned in the first eight months were about 2,000. In the first eight months until August this year, the number of specialists who resigned decreased to 1,200. In other words, resignations decreased by 40 percent this year after the reform,” he said.

Pointing out that contrary to popular belief, not all the medical professionals who resigned from state institutions have gone abroad, the minister stressed, as some of the individuals have resigned to focus on sub-specializations, to become academics at universities, to open their own medical practices or to work in private health institutions.

According to the ministry’s data, the total number of physicians who returned to public service after the White Reform reached 8,000, he added, reassuring that “there is nothing to worry about regarding the issue.”

He also reported that in addition to organizing hospital environments to combat violence in healthcare, they are working jointly with the Interior Ministry on security measures to prevent such events.

The “White Reform” implemented by the ministry last year is a series of measures to end physical and psychological violence towards medical professionals in hospitals and improve their working conditions.