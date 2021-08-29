Researchers discover world’s 'northernmost' island

  • August 29 2021 10:45:00

Researchers discover world’s 'northernmost' island

COPENHAGEN-Agence France-Presse
Researchers discover world’s northernmost island

Scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world’s northernmost landmass - a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland that could soon be swallowed up by seawaters.

Researchers came upon the landmass on an expedition in July, and initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, up until now the northernmost island on the planet.

"We were informed that there had been an error on my GPS which had led us to believe that we were standing on Oodaaq Island," said the head of the mission, Morten Rasch from Copenhagen University’s department of geosciences and natural resource management.

"In reality, we had discovered a new island further north, a discovery that just slightly expands the kingdom" of Denmark, he added.

Oodaaq is some 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of the North Pole, while the new island is 780 meters (2,560 feet) north of Oodaaq.

Copenhagen University said in a statement late on Aug. 27 the "yet-to-be-named island is... the northernmost point of Greenland and one of the most northerly points of land on Earth."

But it is only 30 to 60 meters above sea level, and Rasch said it could be a "short-lived islet".

"No one knows how long it will remain. In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits."

The autonomous Danish territory of Greenland has grabbed headlines in recent years, most notably in 2019 when former U.S. president Donald Trump said he wanted to buy the Arctic territory.

The proposal, described as "absurd" by the Danish government, caused a diplomatic kerfuffle, but also signalled renewed American interest in the region.

It has also been hard hit by climate change as warmer temperatures have melted its glaciers, causing alarming sea level rise.

ARTS & LIFE Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
MOST POPULAR

  1. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  2. Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

    Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

  3. Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

    Mariners pause NATO drill, save Caretta Caretta

  4. Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

    Turkish 4th most widely used language in web content across globe: Report

  5. Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister

    Evacuation of Turks from Kabul done in less than 48 hours: Minister
Recommended
Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes

Ancient vicuna wool shearing tradition lives on in Peruvian Andes
Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko

Budapest mural pays tribute to Katalin Kariko
Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup

Venice film fest returns with another blockbuster lineup
International hot air balloon festival starts in Cappadocia

International hot air balloon festival starts in Cappadocia
Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September

Int’l Bodrum Jazz Festival in September
Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits

Graffiti artist captures lightness of clouds to lift spirits
WORLD New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

ECONOMY SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28
SPORTS F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.