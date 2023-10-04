Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

İZMİR
Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

Researchers from the Earthquake Research Center at Dokuz Eylül University in İzmir have initiated a project and dug a trench near an active fault line in the western province, known to be one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country.

Hasan Sözbilir, the center's director, stated that the academics involved in the project were conducting their first-ever examination of the Gümüldür Fault, one of the 17 active faults in the city.

The trench excavation will provide insights into the age of past earthquakes, shedding light on how much time remains before a potential major earthquake strikes İzmir and its vicinity.

"We will analyze samples from the fault section by digging the trench to determine the age of previous earthquakes. Subsequently, we intend to draw conclusions regarding the fault's characteristics, its historical seismic activity and recurrence intervals. The excavated trench and the collected samples will guide us in assessing the potential magnitude of earthquakes the fault can generate, its recurrence period, and consequently, the precautionary measures to be taken," Sözbilir explained.

Highlighting that Gümüldür is the closest fault to the significant earthquake that occurred in Samos three years ago, Sözbilir stated that they were investigating the fault's capacity to respond to the energy released during this earthquake. The data obtained will be shared with public institutions, forming the basis for preventive measures.

In October 2020, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit İzmir, claiming the lives of 117 people.

Izmir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands

Forestry team works to transform burned Muğla lands
Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days

Perpetrator of hit-and-run incident surrenders after 71 days
Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit

Dardanelle Strait’s underwater sound level exceeds max limit
Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach

Hatching season of sea turtles over in Çıralı Beach
Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters
Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.