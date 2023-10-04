Researchers dig trench near active fault line in İzmir

İZMİR

Researchers from the Earthquake Research Center at Dokuz Eylül University in İzmir have initiated a project and dug a trench near an active fault line in the western province, known to be one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country.

Hasan Sözbilir, the center's director, stated that the academics involved in the project were conducting their first-ever examination of the Gümüldür Fault, one of the 17 active faults in the city.

The trench excavation will provide insights into the age of past earthquakes, shedding light on how much time remains before a potential major earthquake strikes İzmir and its vicinity.

"We will analyze samples from the fault section by digging the trench to determine the age of previous earthquakes. Subsequently, we intend to draw conclusions regarding the fault's characteristics, its historical seismic activity and recurrence intervals. The excavated trench and the collected samples will guide us in assessing the potential magnitude of earthquakes the fault can generate, its recurrence period, and consequently, the precautionary measures to be taken," Sözbilir explained.

Highlighting that Gümüldür is the closest fault to the significant earthquake that occurred in Samos three years ago, Sözbilir stated that they were investigating the fault's capacity to respond to the energy released during this earthquake. The data obtained will be shared with public institutions, forming the basis for preventive measures.

In October 2020, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit İzmir, claiming the lives of 117 people.