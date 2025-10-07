Research vessel set to map faults in Marmara’s shallow areas

Research vessel set to map faults in Marmara’s shallow areas

ISTANBUL
Research vessel set to map faults in Marmara’s shallow areas

A new research vessel named “Sermet” will begin operations under Istanbul Technical University’s research center to map and study active fault lines in the Marmara Sea, one of Türkiye’s most earthquake-prone regions.

 

The vessel was acquired through donations from prominent Turkish businessman Aziz Yıldırım, former president of Fenerbahçe football club, and the Yaltırak family, which includes geoscientist Professor Cenk Yaltırak, project coordinator of the Marmara Active Fault Danger and Risk Application and Research Center (MATAM).

 

Speaking to daily Milliyet, Yaltırak explained that the vessel hasn’t become fully operational.

 

“It will conduct multi-beam bathymetry to measure sea depths, perform seismic imaging and collect samples directly over active fault zones. We will receive four specialized seismic instruments from Canada, which will operate together on the ship,” he said.

 

He added that the vessel will map shallow areas of the Marmara Sea rather than the deep zones.

 

Detailed seafloor mapping will be carried out to better understand fault structures close to the coast, according to Yaltırak.

 

Founded last year, MATAM aims to develop digital and risk-mapping technologies, simulate earthquake scenarios and generate data for urban transformation and disaster-resilient infrastructure planning.

 

The move comes just days after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the Marmara Sea on Oct. 2, shaking Istanbul and nearby provinces.

research centre,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

    Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

  2. World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

    World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

  3. Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

    Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

  4. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  5. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye
Recommended
British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye
Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory
Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos
Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Bursa’s State Theater celebrates 85 years

Bursa’s State Theater celebrates 85 years
British expats in Didim start charity for pets left post-holiday season

British expats in Didim start charity for pets left post-holiday season
‘Frankenstein’ COVID variant spreads in Türkiye

‘Frankenstein’ COVID variant spreads in Türkiye
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Karahan vows steps to keep inflation aligned with interim targets

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan has told lawmakers that the Central Bank will ensure inflation remains consistent with interim targets through the measures it plans to take.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿