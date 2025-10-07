Research vessel set to map faults in Marmara’s shallow areas

ISTANBUL

A new research vessel named “Sermet” will begin operations under Istanbul Technical University’s research center to map and study active fault lines in the Marmara Sea, one of Türkiye’s most earthquake-prone regions.

The vessel was acquired through donations from prominent Turkish businessman Aziz Yıldırım, former president of Fenerbahçe football club, and the Yaltırak family, which includes geoscientist Professor Cenk Yaltırak, project coordinator of the Marmara Active Fault Danger and Risk Application and Research Center (MATAM).

Speaking to daily Milliyet, Yaltırak explained that the vessel hasn’t become fully operational.

“It will conduct multi-beam bathymetry to measure sea depths, perform seismic imaging and collect samples directly over active fault zones. We will receive four specialized seismic instruments from Canada, which will operate together on the ship,” he said.

He added that the vessel will map shallow areas of the Marmara Sea rather than the deep zones.

Detailed seafloor mapping will be carried out to better understand fault structures close to the coast, according to Yaltırak.

Founded last year, MATAM aims to develop digital and risk-mapping technologies, simulate earthquake scenarios and generate data for urban transformation and disaster-resilient infrastructure planning.

The move comes just days after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled the Marmara Sea on Oct. 2, shaking Istanbul and nearby provinces.