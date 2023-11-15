Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

ISTANBUL
Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

The groundbreaking study of a group of scientists on Marmara Sea using robotic underwater equipment will be recorded and shot as a documentary film.

The research vessel “R/V Yunus-S” made two expeditions to the Northern Marmara Sea as part of the project "Distribution and Biodiversity of Sponge, Coral, and Hydroid Communities in Deep Waters of the Northern Marmara Sea."

The robotic underwater imaging gadget ROV conducted investigations at depths of up to 300 meters in the scientific study, while the image records were promptly monitored on board the ship. The light meter mounted on the device and built by the Istanbul University (IU) Faculty of Aquatic Sciences recorded the light change of the Marmara Sea from surface to the deep while samples were gathered from the sea with the robotic arm attached to the ROV equipment. Deep-sea communities of sponge and coral species were identified in this investigation.

Associate professor from the IU Faculty of Communication Özlem Arda mentioned that they are attempting to make a documentary out of scientific discoveries and observations.

"In the documentary film project, we are witnessing the process with some data obtained through scientific research," Arda explained.

"In this project, we hope to develop a documentary film that we can show to the public using our film techniques. This is a long-term project that will be used as the foundation for the documentary film. In addition to archive photographs, we hoped to combine underwater and surface images from up to 300 meters below the surface of the Marmara Sea with images gathered via our own efforts to create a documentary film. We hope for it to be seen on a variety of national and international channels as well as digital platforms."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open

Crime and Punishment Film Festival to open
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank to hold investor meetings

    Central Bank to hold investor meetings

  2. ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

    ExxonMobil announces plans for lithium production

  3. Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

    Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

  4. Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

    Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

  5. Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

    Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary
Recommended
Resemblance to Atatürk trend facing backlash

Resemblance to Atatürk trend' facing backlash

Torrential rain wreaks havoc on western, southern cities

Torrential rain wreaks havoc on western, southern cities
Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK

Over 109 mln tons of waste generated in country last year: TÜİK
Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation

Turkish Cyprus celebrating 40th anniversary of foundation
Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced that it will organize “Investor Days” starting from January next year.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.