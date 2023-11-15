Research in Marmara Sea to be made into documentary

ISTANBUL

The groundbreaking study of a group of scientists on Marmara Sea using robotic underwater equipment will be recorded and shot as a documentary film.

The research vessel “R/V Yunus-S” made two expeditions to the Northern Marmara Sea as part of the project "Distribution and Biodiversity of Sponge, Coral, and Hydroid Communities in Deep Waters of the Northern Marmara Sea."

The robotic underwater imaging gadget ROV conducted investigations at depths of up to 300 meters in the scientific study, while the image records were promptly monitored on board the ship. The light meter mounted on the device and built by the Istanbul University (IU) Faculty of Aquatic Sciences recorded the light change of the Marmara Sea from surface to the deep while samples were gathered from the sea with the robotic arm attached to the ROV equipment. Deep-sea communities of sponge and coral species were identified in this investigation.

Associate professor from the IU Faculty of Communication Özlem Arda mentioned that they are attempting to make a documentary out of scientific discoveries and observations.

"In the documentary film project, we are witnessing the process with some data obtained through scientific research," Arda explained.

"In this project, we hope to develop a documentary film that we can show to the public using our film techniques. This is a long-term project that will be used as the foundation for the documentary film. In addition to archive photographs, we hoped to combine underwater and surface images from up to 300 meters below the surface of the Marmara Sea with images gathered via our own efforts to create a documentary film. We hope for it to be seen on a variety of national and international channels as well as digital platforms."