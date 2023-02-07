Rescue teams from across world rush to offer Türkiye aid after major quakes

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Teams from more than 65 countries, including 19 European Union countries, have arrived in Türkiye and started participating in the search and rescue efforts in the southern provinces, where the deadly earthquakes hit on Feb. 6.

The search and rescue teams from more than 65 countries arrived in southern Türkiye’s earthquake zone to extend support in the post-quake efforts.

It is stated that nearly 3,000 search and rescue specialists have started work in the area.

The European Union activated the E.U. Civil Protection Mechanism hours after the earthquake struck on Feb. 6.

The E.U. announced that 19 union members and 25 search and rescue teams from Albania and Montenegro were dispatched to Türkiye.

Some 1,155 experts and 72 specially trained dogs from Germany, Spain, Slovenia, Austria, Poland, Greece, Croatia, Portugal, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Romania and the Czech Republic are serving in the earthquake zone.

Azerbaijan, the first country to send a rescue team to Türkiye as soon as the news of the earthquake was heard, provided essential support with its team comprising more than 400 people.

The country also sent two planeloads of aid, including a mobile field hospital equipped with all sorts of medical supplies and equipment.

In addition, Azerbaijan launched an aid campaign for quake-hit Türkiye.

The U. S., one of the first countries to make a statement after the quake, directed a 79-person search and rescue team to southern Türkiye.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that it sent a rescue team consisting of 75 people to Türkiye.

The Tokyo government will also provide emergency humanitarian assistance for earthquake victims.

“We will do our best in the earthquake zone,” said Hideaki Yamamoto, Japanese search and rescue team chief.

The Israeli army stated it sent a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Türkiye. The army said they would provide “immediate assistance in life-saving efforts.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced they would provide $10 million in aid for the earthquake victims.

Russia, South Korea, China, Taiwan, Lebanon, India, Armenia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan were also among the countries that sent rescue workers and emergency medical aid supplies to the earthquake zone.

Besides, many countries, especially the U.S. and Germany, launched comprehensive aid campaigns.