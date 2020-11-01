Rescue dog saves cat from debris after İzmir quake

İZMİR

A K-9 search and rescue dog has saved a cat from the debris of a collapsed building after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that jolted the western province of İzmir.

The cat, who was stuck under the two collapsed floors of a building, was saved after 30 hours from the time of the quake.

The dog, named Bob, from Turkey’s Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) noticed the cat during the night while searching the building.

Teams handed the cat to its owner after breaking the walls and removing the wreckage.

The cat was named “Umut,” meaning “hope” in Turkish.

Separately, a British breed cat was rescued from the wreckage of the Meltem Apartment in Bayraklı district, where searches are still ongoing.

The wounds of the cat, who trembled with fear and had all his nails torn as he struggled to get out of the debris, were cleaned with a bottle of serum.

Wrapped in a blanket following the rescue, the cat was adopted by a neighbor living opposite the collapsed building.

Noting that the owners of the cat have not been reached yet, the neighbor said that she would take the cat to the vet and have it treated.

After continuous efforts of the teams that have been working and conducting rescue operations in the collapsed building of the district, a rabbit was also saved.

Meanwhile, telephone support lines were set up for animals injured by the earthquake under the coordination of the İzmir Veterinary Medical Association.

Free shelter and nourishment are also provided for pets if their homes are damaged.