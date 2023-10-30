Republic embarks on 'Century of Türkiye,' says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has marked the centenary of the Turkish Republic on Oct. 29, declaring the dawn of what he calls the "Century of Türkiye."

"Our republic, which we declared on Oct. 29, 1923, has completed its first century today and is sailing into its second century, which we call the 'Century of Türkiye,'" Erdoğan said in his address from Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

"As a team that has realized the dreams of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal [Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye], we have entered the second century of our republic with the 'Century of Türkiye' vision," he added.

Erdoğan noted that the shift to the presidential system in 2017, which abolished the prime minister's office and replaced the parliamentary government system with an executive presidency, had been "pivotal in strengthening Türkiye's democratic institutions and ensuring the dominance of the national will."

The president reiterated his commitment to revising the constitution, aiming to replace what he termed a constitution of the 1980s military coup with a "civil, liberal and inclusive document."

The proposed constitutional changes, introduced by the ruling People's Alliance led by Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), include guarantees for the headscarf, a contentious issue in Turkish politics.

However, for the constitutional amendments to pass, a minimum of 400 votes is required. The current tally of supporting deputies from the People's Alliance stands at 323. In efforts to garner support, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has been engaged with various party groups.

Erdoğan also emphasized national unity and Türkiye's resilience against "external pressures."

"No imperialist power will be able to prevent the Turkish Republic from being happy, successful and victorious," he declared, urging the nation to remain united.

The day began with Erdoğan and his delegation paying homage to Atatürk at his Anıtkabir mausoleum.

After placing a wreath adorned with red and white carnations at Atatürk's tomb, Erdoğan observed a moment of silence and inscribed a message in Anıtkabir's commemorative book, acknowledging the nation's pride in reaching the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Following the tribute in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan received congratulatory messages from well-wishers at the presidential complex in Istanbul.

Republic Day, celebrated annually on Oct. 29, marks the historic declaration of the Turkish Republic by Atatürk in 1923.

A vote then took place in the Turkish parliament, and Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, was elected as the first president of the republic by unanimous vote.