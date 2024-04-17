Report unveils causes on deadly Istanbul nightclub fire

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul fire department has released a report on an array of negligence that led to a massive fire at a nightclub in the Beşiktaş district claiming the lives of 29 people on April 2.

The incident took place during renovation work at Masquerade, a nightclub located on the ground floor of a 16-story building in the Gayrettepe neighborhood.

The report on April 15 revealed disconcerting deficiencies within the nightclub’s safety infrastructure including the absence of emergency lighting, directional signage, malfunctioning fire extinguishing systems and inoperative fire cabinets.

The 29 victims were workers involved in the renovation efforts of the entertainment venue, which was closed during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The inferno started by sparks from machinery, igniting highly flammable sound insulation and flooring materials during welding work in the lodge area of the club’s hall, located in the second basement floor of the 13-story residential building, according to the fire brigade report.

The blaze quickly engulfed the expansive hall of the club, subsequently spreading to the building’s exterior and the PVC windows of its upper floors, the report noted.

Electrical panels within the nightclub also exploded during the fire, further fueling its reach.

The rapid growth and spread of the fire formed dense smoke and the electricity was cut off. Efforts by club staff to put out the fire with portable fire extinguishers with dry chemical powder proved futile.

Firefighters penetrated the premises through various entry points, including the office window atop the parking lot entrance of a neighboring building, while simultaneously securing the accounting office area.

Amid the chaos, emergency responders ensured the evacuation and safety of residents of the upper floors with an automatic rescue vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy, who was trapped in the smoke-laden service stairs of the building was rescued, according to the report.

The comprehensive firefighting operation, comprising of 106 personnel and 37 vehicles, persisted until the inferno was finally subdued at 7:14 p.m.