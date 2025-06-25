Renowned Turkish scientist survives brain hemorrhage

ISTANBUL
Professor Dr. Canan Dağdeviren, the internationally acclaimed Turkish scientist known for her groundbreaking innovations in biomedical engineering, has revealed that she recently survived a brain hemorrhage.

In a heartfelt social media post, 40-year-old Dağdeviren described her near-death experience and confirmed she is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Dağdeviren said she has passed the critical phase of her illness and marked June 9, the day she “clung to life,” as a personal rebirth.

She described the entire ordeal as a miracle, noting that even her doctors were surprised by the severity of her condition.

“Doctors said that they will write a scientific paper to document this unprecedented case,” she shared.

During her 12-day stay in intensive care, Dağdeviren received 964 doses of medication, underscoring the intensity of her treatment.

Dağdeviren’s remarkable scientific accomplishments have earned her international recognition.

In 2023, she was named among the BBC’s 100 Women, an annual list highlighting inspiring and influential women worldwide.

Among her notable projects is an electronic bra that detects breast cancer in its earliest stages using continuous ultrasound technology.

Currently, in the human trial phase, the bra is expected to be available for public use within two to three years.

This device made history when it was sent into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket in April this year, accompanied by the first all-female crew in U.S. spaceflight history.

Her work also includes the development of a self-powered cardiac pacemaker, digestible sensors for detecting gastrointestinal disorders and advanced brain chips.

Dağdeviren continues to push the boundaries of science and technology in biomedical engineering.

She was the first woman to receive the prestigious TÜSEB Aziz Sancar Science Award last year at the 10th Turkish Medical World Congress organized by the Health Ministry.

Once fully recovered, Dağdeviren plans to write a book detailing her experiences during this challenging period.

 

Türkiye condemns all forms of attacks violating Qatar's sovereignty: Erdoğan
