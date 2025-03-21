Renowned Turkish director Osman Sınav passes away at 69

ISTANBUL

Renowned Turkish director, producer and screenwriter Osman Sınav, celebrated for his influential contributions to Turkish television and cinema, passed away on March 20 at the age of 69 in Istanbul after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His production company, Sinegraf Film, shared the news on social media, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our veteran producer and director, Osman Sınav, who left a lasting mark on Turkish television history with his work in both television and cinema.”

The Culture and Tourism Ministry also released a statement expressing condolences, calling Sınav “a master of Turkish cinema and television.”

Born in the western province of Burdur in 1958, Sınav studied fine arts, textile design and cinema at Istanbul State Fine Arts Academy. He began his career in advertising, directing over 500 commercials before founding Sinegraf in 1984.

Transitioning to film and television, he directed notable productions such as “Bir Muharririn Ölümü” and “Yalancı Şafak.” His cinematic ventures included “Gerilla” and “Uzun Hikaye.”

In 1991, Sınav shifted focus to television series, earning acclaim as a master director.

He produced and directed 25 beloved series, including “Kurtlar Vadisi” (The Valley of the Wolves), “Süper Baba,” “Deli Yürek,” “Ekmek Teknesi,” “Sakarya Fırat,” and “Sen Anlat Karadeniz.” These series resonated with audiences not only in Türkiye but also internationally, garnering particular acclaim in regions such as North Africa, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.