Renowned tennis player Djokovic attends event in Bodrum

MUĞLA

World-renowned tennis star Novak Djokovic, along with Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, has attended a private event in the southwestern city of Muğla’s Bodrum, one of Türkiye’s top coastal destinations.

Djokovic, who has held the world No.1 ranking for 13 years according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and boasts 24 Grand Slam titles, also took part in a short exhibition match on a clay court following the event.

Born on May 22, 1987, in Serbia, Djokovic is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

He has won the Australian Open, the U.S. Open and Wimbledon several times.

Djokovic became the first Serbian player to win a Grand Slam and has claimed notable victories against top rivals, including a rare win against Roger Federer in 2007.

He also won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics, defeating American player James Blake.

Djokovic’s presence in Bodrum not only brought global star power to the event but also underscored Türkiye’s growing profile in tennis tourism.

While Bodrum is known for its glitzy summer scene, the southwestern province of Antalya, particularly the Belek region, has become a hotspot for the sport.

Thousands of tennis lovers and professional players flock to the Mediterranean coast each year to train, compete or enjoy the sport.