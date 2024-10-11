Renowned meatball chain faces backlash over illicit use of pork

ISTANBUL

A nationwide uproar has erupted over a popular meatball chain after the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry's food inspections revealed that some of its meat dishes contained pork.

The ministry recently added Köfteci Yusuf, a well-known name, to its list of brands and establishments deemed to be selling consumable items that have been "contaminated or counterfeited in a way that endangers public health."

The name of the restaurant chain was kept private until recently, however, rumors about it had already sparked discussions on social media.

In February, investigations at two of the brand’s 280 branches in the Yenişehir district of Bursa revealed that the meatballs and beef döner contained pork, according to a statement from the ministry.

Meanwhile, the authorities from the restaurant chain denied the allegations in a public statement.

“With 280 branches across Türkiye and employing 12,000 people, it is unfeasible for our business to carry out adulteration as stated,” the statement read.

It noted that several technical mistakes made during the sampling of the products resulted in analysis results that significantly deviated from reality.

The business claimed that analyses of samples collected in February and March revealed the illicit use of pork meat; however, the authorities did not share the reference samples they took with the company's officials.

“They could have left us a reference sample of the raw material as we only have a single production center. These alleged products were not produced in our branches,” the statement said.

According to standard protocol, the branches where these negative results were found should have been promptly informed, the statement noted.

“We are not able to provide clarity to the needed extent since the reports of unfavorable outcomes reached us too late in an unauthorized manner.”

The number of items from various establishments on the ministry’s list of contaminated or counterfeit products has surged to 552 as a result of this recent development.