Renown writer, psychologist Cüceloğlu dies at 83

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish writer and psychologist Doğan Cüceloğlu on Feb. 16 was found dead at home in Istanbul's Beşiktaş district.

Cüceloğlu, 83, was well known in Turkey for his personal development books, over 40 published scientific articles, and numerous seminars and conferences.

His lifeless body was discovered by his widow, Yildiz Cüceloğlu, after returning from shopping. She telephoned emergency services, but as of yet, his cause of death is unknown.

Born on Feb. 9, 1938, in Mersin, southern Turkey, Cüceloğlu was the youngest of 11 siblings. According to his official website, Cüceloğlu earned a bachelor's degree in psychology at Istanbul University and a Ph.D. in cognitive psychology at the University of Illinois in the US.

On Twitter, first lady Emine Erdoğan wrote: "I learned with great sorrow about the death of our esteemed scholar Dogan Cüceloğlu."

Other political figures such as Vice President Fuat Oktay, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy expressed their condolences on social media.