Regulation on Turkish language, safety guidelines in online sales

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has announced a new regulation mandating Turkish language warnings, safety information and explanations for all online sales.

Published in Türkiye's Official Gazette on Oct. 30, the regulation introduces requirements on "sales conditions, advertisement standards and responsibilities for companies selling products via remote communication tools."

Should a product fail to meet the new rules, its advertisement will be removed from the platform within 24 hours.

Additionally, websites must establish a “product safety contact point” to allow consumers to file complaints or report unsafe products, the regulation says.

It also specifies that some product groups will require operators to be based in Türkiye to conduct sales, with a list of these categories to be released on the ministry’s website later.

Products lacking a Turkish-based operator will be barred from the Turkish market. New rules will take effect from next April.