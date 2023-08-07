Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins

Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins

ANKARA 
Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins

With a circular published in the Official Gazette, the Treasury and Finance Ministry’s Revenue Administration on Aug. 5 announced the refund process has begun for penalties imposed on individuals who violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions

The government previously announced that fines for non-compliance with mask mandates or lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic would be canceled, and paid fines would be refunded to the citizens upon application.

The circular on Aug. 5 stated that the refund process will cover fines collected from March 11, 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak was first observed, until Nov. 9, 2022.

Those who have paid fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions can apply for a refund until Dec. 31, 2024, the circular added.

According to the applications received so far, a total of 309 million Turkish Liras will be refunded to 321,380 people who were fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

ARTS & LIFE Belgium canal city of Bruges hits red line with tourist crowds

Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  2. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses

  3. More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

    More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

  4. Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

    Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

  5. Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

    Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Recommended
6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities

6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities
Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app
Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts

Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts
İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities

İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities
Honorary cycling tour completed in capital

Honorary cycling tour completed in capital
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.