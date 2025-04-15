Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

ZURICH
Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.

The use of the cameras will be on a trial basis after they were approved last month by IFAB, the sport's lawmakers.

"We think that it is a good chance to offer the viewers a new experience, in terms of images taken from a perspective, from an angle of vision which was never offered before," said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee.

"It's a combination of new experience for broadcasters and also for coaching purposes," he added.

"Having the possibility to see what the referee sees is important in the debriefing, to evaluate how the call was made by the referee, which was his view, and so on."

The 32-team competition in the United States will also attempt to crack down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, awarding a corner to the opposing team if they hold on to the ball beyond eight seconds.

The current rule states that 'keepers are supposed to be sanctioned with an indirect free-kick if they hold on for more than six seconds.

However, the offense is rarely penalized.

The Club World Cup begins on June 14 and runs until July 13.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

    Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

  2. Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell

    Bulgaria signs Black Sea deal with energy giant Shell

  3. Parliamentary commission established to probe agricultural frost

    Parliamentary commission established to probe agricultural frost

  4. Turkish MP undergoes emergency heart surgery, condition critical

    Turkish MP undergoes emergency heart surgery, condition critical

  5. NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

    NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks
Recommended
Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties
Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship
Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks
Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star
Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles
Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig
WORLD NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

NATO chief Rutte expresses support for US-led Ukraine talks

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday backed US President Donald Trump’s push for peace in Ukraine as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the city of Odesa and reiterated continued support against Russia.

ECONOMY Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Simsek warns crypto sector on abuse risks

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek on Wednesday issued a strong warning to cryptocurrency service providers and payment institutions, emphasizing that the country will not allow its financial system to be abused for illicit activities.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿