Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Red Lentils Recipe: How to Cook & Make Red Lentils Recipe

Red lentils are a common ingredient in soups, main dishes, and salads. Lentil dishes are found in many country cuisines. There may be slight differences in similar dishes according to the taste of the people. If you want to make a meal rich in B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc, red lentils should be among your choices. Red lentils are a great option for a healthy meal full of energy. We share an easy red lentils recipe below.

Ingredients:

250 g red lentils

2 ripe tomatoes

1 onion

1 clove garlic

2 tablespoons of olive oil

200 ml of coconut milk

30 g of grated coconut

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika or paprika

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cinnamon stick

Sea salt to taste

Some coriander leaves to decorate

Instructions

Put some the water into a pot. Add the lentils into the pan. Cook the lentils until they are tender. It takes approximately 20 minutes. Then drain and wash the lentils.

Peel and chop the onion and tomatoes finely. Put them in a large saucepan with the olive oil and cook over medium heat until they start to brown. Add the minced garlic, pepper, turmeric, cumin powder and paprika into the saucepan. Stir and cook the mixture for a couple of minutes.

Add the lentils into the mixture and stir it very well. Cover with the coconut milk and add the cumin, the cinnamon stick and the grated coconut. Let cook for 15 minutes until the coconut is well mixed.

Decorate the dish with paprika and some coriander leaves.

Tips for red lentils recipe:

If you want more Indian taste you can add ginger (about 5 cm of ginger root) at the beginning when you put the onion and tomato into a saucepan.

If you have never used red lentils before, keep in mind that it cooks much faster than the lentils we usually use because they are peeled.