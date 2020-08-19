Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

A senior Red Cross official held a meeting on Aug. 18 with Kerem Kınık, chairman of the Turkish Red Crescent, to discuss their joint collaborations.

After the meeting, Xavier Castellanos addressed a joint news conference with Kınık.

The officials said they have agreed to build a joint disaster and humanitarian aid center at Istanbul Airport.

Kınık said Istanbul will become the global and operational logistics center of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

He added that due to Turkey's geographical position, this would especially have great importance in disaster response.

Castellanos, who is a regional director of the IFRC, said they were happy to be working with Turkey and had made future plans in different sectors.

He praised the collaborations made with Turkey on the issues of refugees and migration.

The IFRC official said that they have been carrying out work to support the livelihoods for refugees and foreign communities living in Turkey.