Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

  • August 19 2020 08:56:56

Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Red Cross official visits Turkey to discuss projects

A senior Red Cross official held a meeting on Aug. 18 with Kerem Kınık, chairman of the Turkish Red Crescent, to discuss their joint collaborations.

After the meeting, Xavier Castellanos addressed a joint news conference with Kınık.

The officials said they have agreed to build a joint disaster and humanitarian aid center at Istanbul Airport.

Kınık said Istanbul will become the global and operational logistics center of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

He added that due to Turkey's geographical position, this would especially have great importance in disaster response.

Castellanos, who is a regional director of the IFRC, said they were happy to be working with Turkey and had made future plans in different sectors.

He praised the collaborations made with Turkey on the issues of refugees and migration.

The IFRC official said that they have been carrying out work to support the livelihoods for refugees and foreign communities living in Turkey.

Kızılay,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

    Turkey seeks to soothe ties with Egypt on Libya

  2. Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

    Trump says world leaders seek his aid with Erdoğan

  3. Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

    Government plans to take new measures before schools re-open

  4. Minister warns private schools on in-person education

    Minister warns private schools on in-person education

  5. Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army

    Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army
Recommended
Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Turkish FM visits Venezuela to strengthen ties

Haiti has Turkeys full support against COVID-19: FM Çavuşoğlu

Haiti has Turkey's full support against COVID-19: FM Çavuşoğlu
Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army

Libya, Turkey, Qatar agree to boost Libyan army
Turkey not seeking military solution in Libya: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey not seeking military solution in Libya: Presidential spokesperson
Turkish, Qatari defense ministers in Libya for talks

Turkish, Qatari defense ministers in Libya for talks

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya and east Med on the phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya and east Med on the phone
WORLD German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021

The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said some groups of people living in Germany could be vaccinated early next year against the coronavirus that has killed almost 800,000 worldwide and wreaked havoc on the global economy.
ECONOMY Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

Turkey's leading defense electronics firm Aselsan registered its highest first-half profit, hitting 1.8 billion Turkish lira ($285 million).
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).