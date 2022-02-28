Red Crescent teams arrive at Ukrainian border

ISTANBUL

Turkish Red Crescent teams have arrived at the Romanian-Ukrainian border to coordinate humanitarian efforts to help people fleeing their country following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Red Crescent teams deployed at the Siret border crossing between Romania and Ukraine in the city of Suceava in Romania are working together with the International Red Crescent.

As soon as the Red Crescent’s aid trucks arrive, the teams will cross into the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi to help people there.

The Red Crescent on Feb. 25 dispatched five truckloads of aid from Turkey, including blankets, tents, sleeping bags, cleaning and hygiene materials and one mobile kitchen.

“People have been evacuated from Ukraine, meanwhile works are underway to deliver humanitarian aid to the other side of the border. Tents are set up in an area to help those people arriving,” said Abdullah Kaya, the head of the Red Crescent’s Ukrainian humanitarian aid team.

He recalled that the Red Crescent launched an aid campaign in Turkey to help Ukrainians, urging people to make donations.

Apart from the Red Crescent, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has also sent aid trucks and personnel to the region to help the displaced Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, aid materials collected by the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara are on their way to Ukraine.

Under the aid campaign announced on social media platforms, three truckloads of goods, including food and clothes, were collected. They were packed and loaded onto trucks by embassy personnel and Ukrainian volunteers.