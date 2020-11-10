Record number of turtles reach sea in Turkey

  • November 10 2020 09:24:00

Record number of turtles reach sea in Turkey

ANKARA
Record number of turtles reach sea in Turkey

Over 199,000, the highest number to date, loggerhead turtle hatchlings have reached the sea in specially protected environmental areas of Turkey, according to officials.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak that caused people to stay indoors as part of measures to curb the virus spread, the number of Caretta caretta nests doubled in coastal areas, officials from Environment and Urbanization Ministry’s Protection of Natural Heritage Directorate told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

This year, a total of 199,096 hatchlings made it to the sea from 4,785 nests in the five special protection areas, where sea turtles are being monitored and protected by the directorate.

There are a total of 22 nesting spots in Turkey, including the five protected ones; Belek, Patara, Köyceğiz-Dalyan, Fethiye-Göcek and Göksu Delta in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

According to the latest figures of the ministry, over 84,000 hatchlings reached the sea from 2,105 nests in 2018 and nearly 94,000 hatchlings from 2,266 nests in 2019.

After a 45 to 65-day-long incubation period, hatchlings try to reach the sea by following the moonlight, but artificial light often makes them lose their way, and they could die.

hatching,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance minister following Albayrak's resignation

  2. Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

    Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

  3. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

    Turkey marks Atatürk’s 82nd death anniversary

  5. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh
Recommended
Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM

Turkey continuing talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire: FM
Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

Nearly 4,400 liters of bootleg alcohol seized
Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak

Istanbul takes additional measures to curb outbreak
2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad

2016 PKK terror attack plotter neutralized abroad
Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests

Turkey produces materials to upgrade COVID-19 tests
Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey would be front line if not strong in Syria: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

Saeb Erekat, a veteran peace negotiator and prominent international spokesman for the Palestinians for more than three decades, died on Nov. 10, weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. He was 65.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate down in August

Unemployment rate down in August

Turkey's unemployment rate was 13.2% in August with a decrease of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced on Nov. 10. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 