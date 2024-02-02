Record number of applicants expected in university exams

Record number of applicants expected in university exams

ISTANBUL
Record number of applicants expected in university exams

This year's Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) is expected to receive a record number of applications from high school seniors, with students who began school when the starting age for primary school was reduced to 5 years also graduating.

The academic year 2012-2013 saw the commencement of primary school at the age of 60 months, and those students are now graduating from high school. Consequently, there is expected to be a significant rise in the number of graduates compared to the previous year.

Education expert Salim Ünsal shared insights into this year's predictions, noting 2022 as a pivotal moment for YKS.

"The removal of the threshold score system led to a significant increase in the number of applicants, reaching 635,000 in 2022, with a total of 3,243,334 candidates applying for YKS," Ünsal said.

"Last year witnessed a record in YKS history, with 3,527,443 candidates applying. We observed that the exemption of exam fees for applicants from earthquake-affected regions played a role in this increase, with over a million free applications received from the region," he added.

This year anticipates a record number of applications from high school seniors.

In the 2011-2012 academic year, approximately 1.4 million children enrolled in primary school at the age of 72 months. In the 2012-2013 academic year, when the entry age was reduced to 60 months, the number rose to 1,756,618. This cohort of students is set to take the YKS this year.

After a decline to 881,000 last year, the final-year application count is expected to surpass 1.2 million this year, potentially pushing the total application count to 3.5 million.

universities,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
Turkish police nab 7 over selling intel to Mossad

Turkish police nab 7 over selling intel to Mossad
Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypts el-Sissi, reports say

Erdoğan set to host Putin, meet Egypt's el-Sissi, reports say
Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage

Murder of taxi driver in İzmir sparks public outrage
Hostages freed after being held for nine hours in factory

Hostages freed after being held for nine hours in factory
Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow

Istanbul’s ‘heat island’ thwarts predicted snow
Flower exports to Europe surge before Valentine’s Day

Flower exports to Europe surge before Valentine’s Day
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿