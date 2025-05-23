Record May heat expected across Aegean region this weekend

IZMIR

Several districts in Türkiye's Aegean provinces are expected to experience record-breaking temperatures for May this weekend due to a heatwave originating from North Africa.

According to Rüştü Kırbaş, a regional meteorology official, temperatures will rise 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, peaking on May 25.

Inland regions of Aydın, the districts of Bayındır, Tire, and Torbalı in İzmir, as well as Ahmetli, Alaşehir, Gölmarmara, and Salihli in Manisa, are forecasted to experience temperatures of 41-42 degrees Celsius, with Kırbaş warning that this heat could break May temperature records that have stood for 90 years.

The warm spell is driven by southern winds carrying both extreme heat and Saharan dust, particularly affecting coastal and southern zones.

Vulnerable groups, especially the elderly and chronically ill, are urged to avoid direct sunlight and stay hydrated.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply, by up to 15 degrees Celsius, starting May 26, followed by rain. However, the precipitation is unlikely to ease the region’s ongoing drought. Hydrological resources remain low, and efficient water use is strongly advised.