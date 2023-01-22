Record fine imposed on tanker polluting sea

KOCAELİ

A record fine of 30 million Turkish Liras ($1.6 million) has been imposed on a tanker at the port in the northwestern province of Kocaeli due to leakage caused into the sea while transferring fuel oil.

The fuel overflowed into the sea due to the pressure while transferring it to the tanker named “Atacama,” anchored in a port in the Körfez district.

The team of the Kocaeli Municipality took precautions immediately to prevent the spread of pollution. A record fine of more than 30 million liras was also imposed on the tanker.

Meanwhile, it was determined that a ship polluted the sea during the inspection carried out by a watercraft.

Upon the notification of the pilot, the teams applied a penalty of 14 million liras ($745,000) for the ship anchored off the Dilovası district.