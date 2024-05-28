Recognizing Palestinian statehood 'essential for reaching peace': Sanchez

Recognizing Palestinian statehood 'essential for reaching peace': Sanchez

MADRID
Recognizing Palestinian statehood essential for reaching peace: Sanchez

Recognizing Palestinian statehood is an "essential" step for achieving peace in the Middle East, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, with his government poised to formally take the step alongside Ireland and Norway.

"Recognition of the state of Palestine is not only a matter of historic justice... is it also an essential requirement if we are all to achieve peace," he said in a brief address before meeting his cabinet, insisting it was "not against anyone, least of all Israel".

Israel has slammed the announced move as a "reward" for the Hamas movement that rules Gaza.

"It is the only way to move towards the solution that we all recognise as the only possible way to achieve a peaceful future: that of a Palestinian state living side-by-side with the state of Israel in peace and security," said Sanchez.

He insisted that the move also demonstrated Spain's rejection of Hamas.

"This decision also reflects our outright rejection of Hamas, which is against the two-state solution," he said.

Spain, Ireland and Norway on Tuesday will all formally recognize a Palestinian state in a decision slammed by Israel as a "reward" for Hamas, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

The three nations believe their initiative has strong symbolic impact that would likely encourage others to follow suit.

The Gaza war began when Hamas stormed into southern Israel, killing more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza — among them 37 the army says are dead.

Israel launched its war on Gaza that has killed more than 36,000 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

palestine state,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC
Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line
Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius
EU creates AI Office to regulate tech under tough new law

EU creates 'AI Office' to regulate tech under tough new law
Chinas Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing

China's Xi meets Egyptian leader Sisi in Beijing
Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks

Sweden pledges $1.25 bln in military aid to Ukraine amid deadly Russian attacks
Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti

Transitional council names prime minister in violence-hit Haiti
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿