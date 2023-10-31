Recipients of Culture Grand Awards announced

ANKARA
This year’s recipients of the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards were announced on Oct. 29 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In his post on his social media account, Erdoğan said, "I congratulate our artists, scientific and cultural people who have crowned the pride of the 100th anniversary of our Republic with their contributions and achievements to the 'Türkiye Century' vision, and the winners of the 2023 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Prize. God bless our people who are recipients of the Loyalty Award. I pray for mercy."

The 2023 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Prize will be awarded to Süleyman Uludağ in the field of science, Ali Birinci in the field of culture, Emel Sayın in the field of music, İlhami Atalay in the field of painting, Hasan Aycın in the field of caricature, Sami Şekeroğlu in the field of cinema, Refik Anadol in the field of digital art, Sinan Genim in the field of architecture and Nazan Bekiroğlu in the field of literature.

Also, the Loyalty Awards were given to late Attila İlhan, Barış Manço, İsmail Hakkı Uzunçarşılı, Muhsin Ertuğrul and Samiha Ayverdi.

