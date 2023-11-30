Recent probes deal blow to beauty sector

ISTANBUL

The recent investigations targeting influencers who own beauty centers have cast a shadow on the business, leading to an 80 percent decline in operations across the country, a sector representative has said.

Following the arrest of influencer Dilan Polat and her husband on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, numerous high-profile accounts within the same sector have come under scrutiny.

The ongoing process involving inquiries, legal proceedings and travel bans has generated a negative perception of the sector in the public eye, leading to a general stagnation in business, stated Yakup Güleç, the head of the Denizli Barbers, Hairdressers and Beauty Salon Operators Association.

"We are facing difficulties due to the money laundering incidents involving a few influencers. What concerns us is that our business is slowing down due to this unfavorable situation. During our visits nationwide, we observe that morale and motivation among sector employees are low," Güleç remarked.

A large number of appointments made before these scandals at beauty centers have been recently canceled, Güleç noted, emphasizing an 80 percent decrease in business compared to the period before the investigations.

"A significant misconception has arisen. People across the country think that we are making huge profits. Some of our students even call us, expressing their plans to invest in this business with the money they have saved," said Ebru Deniz Kar, another sector representative.

Highlighting that most of the individuals in the industry earn "modest figures" in an honest manner, Kar also stressed a misperception that entry into this sphere offers a facile route to financial gain.

"We are laborers, and the figures mentioned in the news are not real for us. Certainly, those working in this sector will have a home and a car, but not with such amounts. Due to this situation, we lost our customers,” she added.