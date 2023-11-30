Recent probes deal blow to beauty sector

Recent probes deal blow to beauty sector

ISTANBUL
Recent probes deal blow to beauty sector

The recent investigations targeting influencers who own beauty centers have cast a shadow on the business, leading to an 80 percent decline in operations across the country, a sector representative has said.

Following the arrest of influencer Dilan Polat and her husband on charges of money laundering and tax evasion, numerous high-profile accounts within the same sector have come under scrutiny.

The ongoing process involving inquiries, legal proceedings and travel bans has generated a negative perception of the sector in the public eye, leading to a general stagnation in business, stated Yakup Güleç, the head of the Denizli Barbers, Hairdressers and Beauty Salon Operators Association.

"We are facing difficulties due to the money laundering incidents involving a few influencers. What concerns us is that our business is slowing down due to this unfavorable situation. During our visits nationwide, we observe that morale and motivation among sector employees are low," Güleç remarked.

A large number of appointments made before these scandals at beauty centers have been recently canceled, Güleç noted, emphasizing an 80 percent decrease in business compared to the period before the investigations.

"A significant misconception has arisen. People across the country think that we are making huge profits. Some of our students even call us, expressing their plans to invest in this business with the money they have saved," said Ebru Deniz Kar, another sector representative.

Highlighting that most of the individuals in the industry earn "modest figures" in an honest manner, Kar also stressed a misperception that entry into this sphere offers a facile route to financial gain.

"We are laborers, and the figures mentioned in the news are not real for us. Certainly, those working in this sector will have a home and a car, but not with such amounts. Due to this situation, we lost our customers,” she added.

downfall,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

    CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

  2. Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

    Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

  3. Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

    Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

  4. Israel and Hamas agree to extend their ceasefire by another day

    Israel and Hamas agree to extend their ceasefire by another day

  5. Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

    Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one
Recommended
CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board
FM raises guarantor proposal to protect Gaza truce

FM raises guarantor proposal to protect Gaza truce
Turkish team concludes study on Gaza field hospital

Turkish team concludes study on Gaza field hospital
Sweden says Türkiye promised NATO approval within weeks

Sweden says Türkiye promised NATO approval 'within weeks'
Climate change not sole cause of disasters: Experts

Climate change not sole cause of disasters: Experts
WORLD Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders suffered a major setback to his goal of forming a governing coalition Wednesday when a key potential partner ruled itself out, uncomfortable with his extreme views.
ECONOMY Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

A year after the history-making release of ChatGPT, the AI revolution is here, but the recent boardroom crisis at OpenAI, the super app's company, has erased any doubt that Big Tech is in charge.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.