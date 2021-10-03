Razgatlıoğlu wins Portugal round of Superbike World Championship

  • October 03 2021 09:55:00

Razgatlıoğlu wins Portugal round of Superbike World Championship

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Razgatlıoğlu wins Portugal round of Superbike World Championship

Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the Portugal round of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship on Oct. 2.

Razgatlıoğlu, who races for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, edged out Ducati’s Scott Redding by 0.691 seconds to claim victory at the Portimao Circuit in Algarve.

Team GoEleven’s Loris Baz came in third, finishing 10.628 seconds behind Razgatlıoğlu.

This was the 24-year-old Turkish racer’s 11th win of the season and extended his lead in the standings.

He has some more cushion at the top of the table as his closest rival Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) crashed out of Oct. 2's race.

Razgatlıoğlu’s tally stands at 474 points and Rea has 429, followed by Redding with 395 points.

The Portuguese round’s Superpole and Race 2 will be held on Oct. 3.

Portugal is the 11th round of the 2021 World Championship, which will end with Round 13 in Indonesia on Nov. 19-21.​​​​​​​

superbike championship,

WORLD Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote
MOST POPULAR

  1. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  2. Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

    Famous Turkish actor becomes minimalist, moves to hotel

  3. Ongoing rehabilitation works at Assos ancient port cause uproar

    Ongoing rehabilitation works at Assos ancient port cause uproar

  4. Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med

    Turkey vows to 'resolutely' protect its own, Turkish Cyprus' rights in E Med

  5. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love
Recommended
Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Wounded Fenebahçe aims to extend league lead

Wounded Fenebahçe aims to extend league lead
Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash
National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year

National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year
Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League
Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig
WORLD Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Women candidates fail to break through in Qatar vote

Qatar wrapped up its first legislative polls on Oct. 2 with no women elected to a representative council that is seen as unlikely to alter the distribution of power in the emirate.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity consumption up 0.33 pct in Sept 2020

Turkey's electricity consumption up 0.33 pct in Sept 2020

Turkey's electricity consumption increased by around 0.33 percent in September, compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data released by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
SPORTS Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Beşiktaş claims 2-1 narrow win over Sivasspor

Beşiktaş bagged a narrow win against Demir Grup Sivasspor by 2-1 at home in a Oct. 2 Turkish Süper Lig match.