Rare Ottoman imperial edicts seized in Istanbul raids

ISTANBUL
Turkish police have recovered nearly 3,000 historical artifacts in a series of operations across Istanbul, including rare, original imperial decrees issued during the reigns of Ottoman sultans Abdulhamid II and Selim III.

Over the course of six coordinated raids in Fatih and Kadıköy, as well as at Istanbul Airport, officers seized 2,922 artifacts and detained seven suspects.

Among the most striking finds were authentic royal edicts from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries during the reign of the Ottoman Empire, including imperial appointment decrees and Ottoman calligraphy.

Authorities also recovered religious icons believed to have been used in Christian worship, dating back to the same period.

One of the suspects who was detained at Istanbul Airport was allegedly attempting to smuggle battlefield relics believed to be from the Gallipoli campaign. Inside the suspect’s luggage, authorities found 108 artifacts thought to date back to Türkiye’s War of Independence.

All recovered artifacts will be handed over to local museum authorities to be made available to the public.

 

