Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

ISTANBUL
Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

“As the name suggests, these elements are rarely found around the world,” Dönmez said on Jan. 28 at an event titled “Energy Goals in Century of Türkiye” in Istanbul.

“There are 17 rare elements in the periodic table, and we found seven-eight of them in Beylikova [in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir]. It is the second greatest discovery in the world.”

Rare earth elements will be more important in the future, the minister added.

“In the coming period, we will see an unnamed struggle, a war in the field of rare earth elements, just as the energy wars were experienced in the past,” he said.

“There are 45 kilograms of rare elements in an F-35 fighter jet. If you don’t put in that 45 kilograms, which is used in different components and parts, that plane is no longer the F-35. It cannot fly, and for such elements, the world is dependent on certain source countries.”

Dönmez said that the foundation of a facility to process the rare materials will be laid in a very short time.

“We will use these elements for our own national needs and then to sell them if there are export opportunities,” he said

“When we produce value-added products, we carry the value and gains to be obtained from this sector much higher. We are now trying to limit ore sales as much as possible. We want to sell jewelry instead of ore. In other words, we want to produce more value-added products. As a matter of fact, as a result of these intense efforts, we broke the record of our republic’s history with $6.5 billion of mineral exports in 2022.”

Dönmez also highlighted the importance of independence in the energy sector. “Breaking the chain of energy dependency depends on our success, especially in oil and natural gas exploration and discovery,” he said.

“We started an intensive exploration and drilling activity on land and sea. As a matter of fact, we have greatly increased our fleet. We had not had a single drill ship and only one seismic ship. Today, we have four drilling vessels, which are equipped with the latest technologies in the world. We also have two very modern seismic research vessels.”

Rare earth elements, also called rare earth minerals, are essential for the strong magnets necessary for wind turbines. They also show up in smartphones, computer displays and LED light bulbs.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million

LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  
LATEST NEWS

  1. LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

    LeBron jersey sells for $3.7 million  

  2. Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

    Hollywood ‘completely dysfunctional,’ says Shyamalan

  3. Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

    Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

  4. Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

    Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

  5. Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26

    Over 2,300 irregular migrants caught between Jan 20 and 26
Recommended
Cooling US inflation lifts hope for smaller Fed rate hike

Cooling US inflation lifts hope for smaller Fed rate hike
Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device

Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device
Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya

Italy’s Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on

Sudanese tighten belts as economic crisis grinds on
Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights

Flybe ceases trading, cancels all flights
Togg to sell pre-order rights with NFTs

Togg to sell pre-order rights with NFTs
WORLD Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Former NATO general Petr Pavel wins Czech presidential vote

Retired NATO general Petr Pavel defeated a billionaire former prime minister in an election run-off on Saturday to become the fourth president of the Czech Republic.

ECONOMY Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Rare earth materials ‘new battlefield’

Türkiye’s recent discovery of rare earth elements will give a major advantage to the country in the near future, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.