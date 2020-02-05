Rapper released by police, escapes extradition to Iran from Turkey

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency

Iranian rapper Amir Hussain Maghsoudloo was released by Istanbul police on condition of judicial control after being detained for violating visa terms last week.

Better known as Tataloo by his millions of fans, the musician was wanted by Iranian authorities with an Interpol red notice flagging over drug-related charges.

A photograph showing him in handcuffs was posted on social media on Jan. 28 with a caption saying, “They said the Iranian government wants me.”

That prompted concerns that he could be deported to Iran and face execution. His fans started an online campaign for his release with the hashtags #freetataloo and #savetataloo.

A video on Feb. 3 on his Instagram page, which has nearly 3 million followers, showed him leaving what appears to be a detention center in Istanbul.

He was detained at a migration management center, where he went on Jan. 28 to ask about his residence permit application, his lawyer Gül Erdoğmuş said.

“My client Maghsoudloo was released in the evening of Jan. 3 on condition that he will stay at a fixed address, not leave the country and go to a police station regularly. Our second application was against Maghsoudloo’s extradition to Iran. In the event of my client’s extradition to Iran, he can face execution,” said Erdoğmuş.

On a Facebook post after his release, Tataloo thanked his colleagues, lawyers, fans and the Turkish police.

“A world is missing this love!! Thanks to the Turkish police and its people for not giving us in and being pro-rights,” he said, vowing to tell more about his situation in a concert.

Tataloo is accused of “encouraging citizens, especially the youth, to use drugs,” according to Iran’s Mehr news agency.