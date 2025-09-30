Rami Library hosts seven shows for Cultural fest

ISTANBUL

The historic Rami Library unveils seven captivating exhibitions, including the “Istanbul 2025 National Stamp Exhibition,” “We Are a Big Family” and “Timeless Images,” showcasing diverse cultural narratives as part of the Istanbul Cultural Route Festival.

The National Stamp Exhibition, organized in collaboration with PTT and the Turkish Philatelic Federation, aims to promote philately, expand its reach and encourage a new generation of collectors. Featuring 114 collections and 480 panels, the exhibition highlights the role of stamps as cultural carriers.

“Stamps are not merely a hobby but strong cultural witnesses,” said Ziya Ağaoğulları, president of the federation. “They preserve history, geography, culture and art, serving as silent testaments to the spirit of different eras.”

PTT Deputy Director General Evren Acar stated that stamps reflect the social, political and cultural values of their times, calling each one “a work of art.” He described the philatelic journey as “a cultural heritage to be preserved and promoted worldwide.”

The “We Are a Big Family” exhibition, organized by the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Family and Social Services, showcases handicrafts and artworks created by individuals from institutions serving children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the “Timeless Images” exhibition, curated by Sıddı Zübeyde Atan Bülbül for the Association of Living Cultural Heritage, features works by 16 artists. The show blends photography with painting, integrating portraits of traditional artisans into artworks to highlight sustainability and the transmission of intangible heritage to future generations.

In addition, the exhibitions “United Horizons,” “Traces of Turks in Macedonia,” “Free Palestine, Just World: Philography Exhibition” and “Mysterious Anatolia” are also on display at Rami Library until Oct. 5.