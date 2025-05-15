Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

ANKARA
Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

Much of Türkiye braces for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has announced, warning citizens to stay alert against potential disruptions.

According to the latest meteorological assessment, rainfall is expected in the Eastern Mediterranean, Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia, the Eastern Black Sea region, as well as Çanakkale, Manisa and İzmir in the west.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady, staying below seasonal averages in the northeast and east, while hovering around normal levels across the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, in an unusual turn of weather for May, three provinces in the country’s east, Ardahan, Artvin and Erzurum, have been hit by unexpected snowfalls causing disruptions, especially in transportation.

Erzurum saw snow early in the morning on May 14, turning the slopes of the renowned Palandöken Mountain white. Snowfall also occasionally affected the city center.

In the Black Sea province of Artvin, heavy snow blanketed high-altitude areas, similar to Ardahan.

rainstorm,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

    Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

  2. Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

    Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

  3. Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

    Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

  4. US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

    US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

  5. Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

    Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
Recommended
Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak
Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry

Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry
RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study

RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting

Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting
Türkiyes territorial integrity, national unity not up for debate: Erdoğan

Türkiye's territorial integrity, national unity 'not up for debate': Erdoğan
Türkiye builds its greatest achievement with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan
WORLD Trump says wants to meet Putin as soon as we can set it up

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would like to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "as soon as we can set it up", during a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi.

ECONOMY Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's economy contracted 0.2 percent between January and March, the first quarterly drop in a year, according to cabinet office data released on May 16.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿