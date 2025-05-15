Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

ANKARA

Much of Türkiye braces for widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has announced, warning citizens to stay alert against potential disruptions.

According to the latest meteorological assessment, rainfall is expected in the Eastern Mediterranean, Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia, the Eastern Black Sea region, as well as Çanakkale, Manisa and İzmir in the west.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady, staying below seasonal averages in the northeast and east, while hovering around normal levels across the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, in an unusual turn of weather for May, three provinces in the country’s east, Ardahan, Artvin and Erzurum, have been hit by unexpected snowfalls causing disruptions, especially in transportation.

Erzurum saw snow early in the morning on May 14, turning the slopes of the renowned Palandöken Mountain white. Snowfall also occasionally affected the city center.

In the Black Sea province of Artvin, heavy snow blanketed high-altitude areas, similar to Ardahan.