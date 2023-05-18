Rainfall jams Istanbul traffic, density at 71 pct

ISTANBUL
Due to the heavy rainfall that started in the morning hours of May 17 and accidents that have occurred at some points of the city, traffic was jammed once again in Istanbul.

Citizens leaving their homes to go to work and school were stuck in heavy traffic. The traffic congestion occurred in both directions on Kadıköy D-100 Highway.

According to Istanbul Municipality data, traffic density reached 71 percent in the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, Turkish State Meteorological Services issued a yellow code warning for 17 provinces including Istanbul and announced that downpours are expected across the country this week.

According to the latest assessments, it is predicted that the western parts of the country will be partly and very cloudy, with showers and thundershowers in Marmara, Central Aegean, inner parts of the Western Mediterranean, western Central Anatolia and Western Black Sea (except Sinop and Bartın provinces), while the rest of the country will be clear.

Rainfall is expected to be locally strong in the Marmara Region, Central Aegean, Central Anatolia and the west of the Western Black Sea.

Air temperatures are expected to hover around seasonal norms in western parts and 4 to 6 degrees above seasonal norms elsewhere. The wind is expected to blow lightly, occasionally moderately from southerly directions.

Since the precipitation is expected to be locally strong in the south and west of Marmara, Central Aegean, northwest of Central Anatolia, Bolu and Karabük provinces, the citizens were advised upon being cautious of adverse conditions such as flash floods, local hails, lightning strikes, tornadoes and disruptions in transportation.

