Rain to sweep across Türkiye as temperatures ease

ISTANBUL

Temperatures across Türkiye, which have been 6-12 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, are set to gradually return to normal, with widespread showers forecast for the weekend.

Meteorology expert Cengiz Çelik said that cooler conditions will first be felt in the western and central regions from Aug. 1, with a 3-5 degrees Celsius drop accompanying the rains.

In the southeastern provinces, temperatures will also fall by 4-5 degrees Celsius but remain above seasonal norms.

Thunderstorms are expected over the next three days in eastern Marmara, inland Aegean, Central Anatolia, the Black Sea region and the interior Mediterranean.

The capital Ankara will see heavy, locally intense thunderstorms from Aug. 1 evening, with possible hail and daytime highs falling from 40 degrees Celsius to 32-33 degrees Celcius over the weekend.

Istanbul will remain partly cloudy on Aug. 1, with short-lived showers on Aug. 2-3 and highs near 30 degrees Celsius. The western province of İzmir will stay dry, with high between 34-36 degrees Celsius.

The Marmara, Aegean coasts and parts of the Black Sea and Central Anatolia will experience strong northerly winds of 40-70 kilometers per hour. The heaviest rainfall is expected on Aug. 1 evening in Ankara, Bolu, southern Eskişehir and northern Konya. Showers will also reach Erzincan, Erzurum, Kars and Ardahan later in the day. Southeastern Anatolia will remain largely sunny.

Authorities warn of localized flooding, strong winds and potential hail, urging residents to take precautions as the heatwave’s stifling grip temporarily eases before temperatures climb again next week.