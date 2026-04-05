Rain, storms kill 121 in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Rain, storms kill 121 in Afghanistan and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD
Rain, storms kill 121 in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Heavy rain and storms have killed at least 121 people over two weeks across Afghanistan and Pakistan, disaster officials in both countries said on April 4.

Stormy weather has brought rain sweeping across Afghanistan since late March, causing floods, landslides, and hitting homes and crops.

"Since March 26 till today, 77 people have been killed and 137 wounded across the country because of the floods and rains," Afghanistan's disaster management authority (ANDMA) spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Hammad told AFP on April 4.

The spokesman added that 26 people were killed and 48 were wounded across the country in the past 48 hours due to rains, floods, landslides and lightning.

Across the border in Pakistan, 44 people were killed following heavy rains in the last weeks, officials said.

At least 32 people died in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since March 25 and 12 in southwestern Balochistan since March 20, the provincial disaster management authorities told AFP.

ANDMA spokesman Hammad said rainfall since the start of spring "can strengthen the underground sources of water and give growth to the agriculture sector".

But he said it can also cause human suffering and financial loss.

The latest casualties follow more than 60 people being killed in snow and heavy rain that hit Afghanistan in January.

Afghanistan frequently experiences deadly floods, landslides and storms, particularly in remote areas with fragile infrastructure.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.

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