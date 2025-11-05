Rain returns as temperatures stay above seasonal norms across Türkiye

Rain returns as temperatures stay above seasonal norms across Türkiye

ANKARA
Rain returns as temperatures stay above seasonal norms across Türkiye

Temperatures across Türkiye are expected to remain 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms in the coming days, while several provinces will see intermittent rain, according to the country’s official weather bureau.

 

Cengiz Çelik, a weather forecasting expert at the Turkish State Meteorological Service, said that warm conditions will persist until the weekend, though scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across the country’s western and central regions over the next few days.

 

Showers began to take a hold of the Marmara region on Nov. 5, including the provinces of Edirne and Tekirdağ, and are set to spread to parts of the Aegean, western Mediterranean and Central Anatolia by Nov. 6.

 

On Nov. 6, showers will expand to the provinces of Bursa, Konya, Afyonkarahisar, Antalya and Isparta.

 

The bureau has also warned of heavy downpours in several cities, including Manisa, Denizli, Muğla and several central Anatolian provinces, through Nov. 7, urging residents to be cautious of flash floods, lightning and strong winds.

 

In the megacity of Istanbul, intermittent showers are forecast Nov. 6 and 7, with daytime temperatures around 19 to 20 degrees. The capital Ankara is likely to experience thunderstorms on the same dates, while the western province of İzmir will remain dry and partly cloudy through the week, with highs reaching 23 to 24 degrees.

 

By the weekend, the rain will taper off, with mostly dry and mild conditions forecast across the country, except for brief showers in western Thrace.

 

The expected rainfall comes amid growing concern over declining reservoir levels and water shortages in parts of Türkiye.

 

Several provinces, including major cities İzmir and Bursa, have already implemented scheduled water cuts in recent months after prolonged dry weather and unseasonably high temperatures reduced water storage in dams.

 

Prominent meteorologist Professor Orhan Şen previously warned that the situation could reach a “disaster level” next summer if urgent measures are not taken. He called for immediate action, noting that the situation poses a risk for both drinking water and agriculture.

 

Officials hope that the forecasted rain will help ease drought-related pressures, though experts caution that sustained precipitation over the coming months will be necessary to restore water reserves to healthy levels.

 

In a bid to curb these growing climate risks, the environment ministry is preparing local climate change action plans for all 81 provinces, with water management at the core.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day

Erdoğan: We raise the bar in education every day
Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip

Vatican delegation visits Bursa ahead of Pope’s trip
CHP leader probed for insulting president, prosecutor

CHP leader probed for 'insulting' president, prosecutor
Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate

Parliament delays panel meeting amid Öcalan visit debate
6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe

6 journalists summoned over İmamoğlu reports as part of corruption probe
Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins

Primary school stands out with 21 pairs of twins
Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire

Hamas thanks Türkiye for role in Gaza ceasefire
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿