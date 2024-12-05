Rain intensifies Istanbul's traffic woes

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s notorious traffic congestion has worsened this week as heavy rainfall continues to plague the megacity, leaving residents struggling with major delays and disrupting daily activities across the city.

Vehicles moved slowly in certain points of the province due to intense rain in the early morning of Dec. 4, while traffic came to a standstill in some other areas.

On the Asian side of the city, traffic jammed in both directions between Kadıköy and Kartal.

The metropolis also experienced traffic gridlock from Sancaktepe to Ataşehir on the TEM highway, one of the main thoroughfares of the city of over 15 million people.

The Eurasia Tunnel, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and the roadways connected to these passages caused disruptions for vehicles traveling from the Asian to the European side.

On the European side, traffic congestion was also reported in both directions across key areas, including Edirnekapı, Halıcıoğlu, Çağlayan, and Beylikdüzü.

In a similar vein, the seaside routes between Karaköy and Ortaköy, as well as those between Alibeyköy and Eminönü, experienced heavy congestion in both ways.

The overall traffic density of the city surged to 78 percent, while the traffic densities on the European and Asian sides totaled 71 percent and 87 percent, respectively.

As residents tried to use public transportation on their way to work or school, heavy congestion also occurred at metro, metrobus, bus and Marmaray stops, with many struggling to walk through the intensifying rain.

Cevizlibağ, Zincirlikuyu and Zeytinburnu, the sites boasting interchange stations, also witnessed traffic jams.

Heavy rains have been gripping the metropolis of Istanbul since Dec. 2, with temperatures fluctuating between 9 to 13 degrees Celsius.

The province is expected to witness similar temperatures until the weekend, with rainfall anticipated to gradually become less severe, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

On the weekend, Istanbul residents will see a shift toward milder weather, with temperatures reaching 10 to 15 degrees Celsius across the province.

Meanwhile, the capital, Ankara, is forecast to experience hazy weather toward the end of the week, with temperatures ranging from 1 to 9 degrees Celsius. Over the weekend, the city will experience a rise in temperatures, with readings expected to range from 3 to 12 degrees Celsius.

However, heavy downpour is expected to grip the western city of İzmir, over the weekend, with temperatures expected to fluctuate between 11 to 19 degrees Celsius.