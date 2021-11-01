Rain hit Turkey’s west, congesting traffic in Istanbul

Heavy rain hit Turkey’s western and southwestern regions following a warning declared by the Turkish State Meteorological Service. 

Istanbul was battered by downpours after a precipitous weather hailing from the Balkans that loomed over the city. 

No adverse events such as flooding were recorded yet in the Turkish metropolis, which has a population of over 16 million population, but traffic was tied up on the main roads of the city due to the beginning of the week – when people were rushing to work. 

Other regions in the country are also expected to see rainfall until Nov. 4, according to the authorities. 

The temperatures are expected to drop by two to six degrees Celsius in areas with rainfall.  

The meteorological service also warned that provinces in the Turkish Riviera, including Muğla and Antalya, and Turkey’s western Black Sea region will be particularly hit by the heavy rainfall and urged locals to be cautious. 

Rainfall poses a flood risk, especially for the Black Sea region, where dozens of people died this summer in floods and landslides.

