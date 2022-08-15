Rain batters country, pounds Istanbul hardest

ISTANBUL

Torrential rains have lashed several parts of Türkiye, with the metropolitan city of Istanbul bearing the brunt the most as its world-famous Grand Bazaar has filled with flood water.



Following the torrential rain warnings issued for 17 provinces, including Istanbul, the expected rain hit the metropolitan city on Aug. 15.

While avenues and streets in Maltepe and Çekmeköy districts were flooded following a heavy downpour that started in the morning on the Anatolian side, a vehicle got stuck on passing through an underpass.

On the other hand, some businesses in the city’s iconic Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar in the Fatih district were flooded badly. With the rain, puddles formed around Eminönü Square, where tradesmen tried to drain the water from their shops by themselves.

Some unprepared citizens were caught in the torrential rains and tried to shelter themselves under the roofs or overhangs.

The retaining wall of a restaurant collapsed after a heavy downpour in the Beykoz district. Teams rescued the person who was stuck under the rubble.

There were also disruptions in tram services in some regions due to the rain, as cars were stuck on the road. Announcing that some stations were closed for precautionary purposes, Metro Istanbul stated that the trains on some lines are moving at low speed.

Due to the adverse weather conditions in the city, many planes waiting in line for landing had to circle in the air, while there was half an hour of delay in departure flights.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) warned citizens to be careful and exercise precautions against the possibilities such as floods, lightning and tornado.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu urged Istanbulites not to go out unless they have to, especially by car.

Meanwhile, the Işıklı Stream in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Mudanya district overflowed due to the shower that was effective on the morning of Aug. 15, while many cars were stuck due to puddles.

Many houses and workplaces were also flooded, as the municipality started works with construction equipment to reopen the roads that were closed due to downed trees. Rains also impacted the Nilüfer district.

“A total of 33 personnel responded to 260 houses that were flooded in Mudanya, while 20 personnel are on alert. No casualties were reported in the incident. We continue to follow up,” AFAD said in a statement.