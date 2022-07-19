‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

  • July 19 2022 07:00:00

‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

HONG KONG
‘Raging Fire’ wins best film at Hong Kong Film Awards

Action-packed police thriller “Raging Fire” won best film and three other awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards on July 17, beating out a crowd favorite film about late Cantopop singer Anita Mui.

The 40th Hong Kong Film Awards took place Sunday, after it was postponed thrice from April following the city’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak. It was also the first time that the awards were held in-person since 2019.

“Raging Fire” sees action star Donnie Yen play an incorruptible policeman who ends up going head-to-head with a former mentee played by Nicholas Tse, who wants revenge after Yen’s character put him in prison.

The movie is a swansong by director Benny Chan, who died of cancer in August 2020 while the movie was still in post-production.

Chan posthumously won the Best Director Award on Sunday. “Raging Fire” also won for Best Editing as well as Best Action Choreography.

The film that took home the most awards for the night was “Anita,” a biographical drama film about Mui.

“Anita,” which was the highest-grossing Hong Kong film in 2021, bagged a total of five awards for Best Costume and Design, Best Visual Effects as well as Best Sound Design.

The film topped the box office in Hong Kong upon release, eventually grossing $18.5 million in total box office sales. It topped the Hong Kong box office upon debut, grossing some 61 million Hong Kong dollars ($7.8 million) in about seven weeks.
Louise Wong, who played Mui in the film, won Best New Performer.

Malaysian actor Fish Liew, who played Mui’s sister Ann Mui, won Best Supporting Actress.

Another big winner at Sunday’s awards was crime thriller film “Limbo” which is based on the novel Wisdom Tooth by Chinese author Lei Mi. The film follows two policemen in their efforts to hunt down a serial killer. The film won Best Screenplay, Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography.

Cya Liu, who played a drug addict who becomes a target for the serial killer, won Best Actress for her portrayal of the role.
Meanwhile, 85-year-old Patrick Tse took home the award for best actor for his performance in the film “Time,” which centers on the city’s neglected elderly population. He was given a standing ovation while receiving his award.

 

TÜRKIYE US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister

US sale of F-16s to Türkiye cannot be conditional: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

    Torrid heat wave from Europe to grip Türkiye, warns expert

  2. Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

    Private sector’s external debt at $164 billion

  3. China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

    China urges banks to support property sector after mortgage boycott

  4. Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

    Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

  5. Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

    Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90
Recommended
Unique warrior helmet on display

Unique warrior helmet on display
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through
Historic Podesta Palace for sale for $7 million

Historic Podesta Palace for sale for $7 million
Social life helps orphaned elephants

Social life helps orphaned elephants

Albuquerque to unveil statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ characters

Albuquerque to unveil statues of ‘Breaking Bad’ characters
War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot

War ruins in Syria hosts Jackie Chan film shoot
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

EU to double gas imports from Azerbaijan within ’few years’

The European Union and Azerbaijan on July 19 signed an agreement to double gas imports from the energy-rich Caspian nation to Europe which seeks non-Russian suppliers after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
SPORTS Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

Hawk-eye system to not prevail, says Turkish line judge

The hawk-eye system, which was used instead of line judges, can perform all tasks from detecting a foot fault to calling out, but it is very expensive and can only be used in big end-of-season events for now, according to Esin Kıratlı, a line judge who represented Türkiye in four Grand Slam finals, the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games final, and Wimbledon decider between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.