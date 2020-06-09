Racism more dangerous than pandemic: Top Turkish judge

  • June 09 2020 15:04:00

Racism more dangerous than pandemic: Top Turkish judge

ANKARA
Racism more dangerous than pandemic: Top Turkish judge

Racism and discrimination are notions a lot more dangerous for humankind’s future than the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey’s top judge has said, as many parts of the world, especially the U.S., are being swept by anti-racism protests over the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

“Racism and xenophobia are much more dangerous for humankind’s future than the current [novel coronavirus] pandemic. A universal society cannot be established with an approach that does not give people the right to live based on their [skin] color or faith,” Zühtü Arslan, the head of Turkey’s Constitutional Court, said on June 9 at the swearing-in ceremony of Basri Bağcı, who has been elected as the new member of the top court in the capital Ankara.

The Constitutional Court’s main duty is to protect rights and freedoms, Arslan underlined.

“We need to think that people who are not like us, or do not think like us, have rights too,” he said.

“Justice is blind. It carries out fair judgement without looking at who the litigants. The neutrality of judiciary first necessitates its independence,” he said. He also added that the independence of judiciary has been underlined in the Constitution “very clearly.”

Justice is a very fundamental element of civilizations, according to Arslan. “With this, public order is ensured.”

“A law order that provides justice is a blessing for both the society and the state,” he said.

“A nation without law is a state without breath,” he added.

Underlining the rulings made by the Constitutional Court, Arslan said that 50 percent of the cases concerns fair judgement.

The top judge also said that Turkey ranks among the top when it comes to individual applications.

In 2019, about 43,000 applications have been made and nearly 40,000 of them have been concluded.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

    Historical figure’s bust removed after resemblance to an actor

  2. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  3. Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

    Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

  4. Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

    Erdoğan says Turkey, US ‘enter new era in Libya’

  5. Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

    Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Recommended
Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader

Stripping three MPs of lawmaker status unconstitutional: CHP leader
Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM

Turkey provided support to 125 countries in struggle against COVID-19: FM
Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media

Salt Bae’s abattoir photo sparks fury on social media
Horses ready to race in hippodromes after long break

Horses ready to race in hippodromes after long break
Public’s complacency over virus causes worries

Public’s complacency over virus causes worries
Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post

Turkey-trained female Afghan cop gets senior post
WORLD US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain's Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on June 8, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke's failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
ECONOMY Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Local airports serve 34 mln passengers in five months

Some 34 million passengers traveled through Turkey’s airports in the first five months of 2020, marking a nearly 55 percent decline from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.
SPORTS Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore

Bayern Munich targets double repeat with Goretzka at the fore        

Bayern Munich can take another step towards repeating last season’s German league and cup double on June 10, with midfielder Leon Goretzka a player transformed since the coronavirus shutdown.