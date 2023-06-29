Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

LOS ANGELES
Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Clark Kent and Lois Lane have officially been cast in James Gunn’s new DC superhero blockbuster “Superman: Legacy.”

Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play Lois Lane and David Corenswet will wear Superman’s iconic red cape, representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures, the film’s studio, confirmed to CNN on June 27.

“They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people,” Gunn said on Twitter shortly after the casting news broke.

“Superman: Legacy” is being touted as DC Studios’ launchpad into the “Superman” property’s revamp under Gunn, who last year became the co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran.

Brosnahan’s casting is fresh off the heels of her final bow playing Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel for five seasons in Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She first rose to fame while starring in Netflix’s hit political series “House of Cards.”

Corenswet’s casting marks his first role in a major franchise. The actor previously starred in the Ryan Murphy series “The Politician” on Netflix, and most recently played the projectionist in the Mia Goth-led horror movie “Pearl.” He also previously appeared in “House of Cards,” in one episode in 2018 after Brosnahan was no longer on the show.

Corenswet will be taking over the role of Superman after actor Henry Cavill announced last year that under Gunn and Safran’s leadership, he will not be returning to play the titular character.

Cavill previously played Superman in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” in 2013, 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League” in 2017. He also appeared in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” in 2021 and made a cameo in 2022’s “Black Adam.”

According to a DC Studios announcement from January, Gunn and Safran are “designing and implementing a long-term interconnected story for the iconic franchise and characters” as DC launches into a new universe and direction.

That announcement also stated that “Superman: Legacy” will focus on Superman “balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” and confirmed nine other film and television projects in the works in the first chapter of Gunn and Safran’s tenure.

“Superman: Legacy” will premiere in theaters on July 11, 2025.

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

    Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

  2. Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

    Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

  3. Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

    Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

  4. Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

    Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

  5. Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career

    Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career
Recommended
Klimts last portrait sets European record

Klimt's last portrait sets European record
Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

Photos show Beatlemania from the inside
Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor
Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career

Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career
Rights of literary giant granted to nephews

Rights of literary giant granted to nephews
Tom Cruise premieres Mission Impossible in Abu Dhabi

Tom Cruise premieres 'Mission Impossible' in Abu Dhabi
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye is accelerating efforts aimed at obtaining additional foreign resources for the country in order to further strengthen its reserves, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.