Race to find beached baby orca’s mother

  • July 15 2021 07:00:00

Race to find beached baby orca’s mother

WELLINGTON
Race to find beached baby orca’s mother

Wildlife rescuers in New Zealand were scrambling to keep a stranded baby orca alive July 14, as volunteers scoured waters off Wellington to find the calf’s mother.

The killer whale, a male aged four to six months, washed ashore on rocks just north of the capital on July 12 and was refloated by wildlife officers after distressed members of its family pod swam off, the Department of Conservation said.
Named To, Maori for “warrior,” the 2.5 meter (eight foot) orca is unweaned and unable to survive alone in the ocean.
“He’s still young, that’s one of the big challenges we have,” marine species manager Ian Angus told AFP.
“We have to think about how we ensure we get him back to his mother because he needs help, certainly with the feeding.

“How do we locate his mother? That’s the second big challenge, which we’re now struggling with.”
Angus said an air and sea search was under way off Wellington for Toa’s pod and the public were encouraged to report any orca sightings.

Toa is being kept in a makeshift pen set up between two jetties at the seaside suburb of Plimmerton.
It is being fed via a tube every four hours and monitored around the clock by wetsuit-clad volunteers to ensure it does not beach itself again.

Angus was cautiously optimistic about the young whale’s future but said there were no facilities in New Zealand that could care for the animal long-term, making it imperative its mother be found as soon as possible.

“He’s been through quite a stressful experience but his health at the moment looks good,” Angus said.
“Orca are fairly robust animals and we’re managing to hydrate him and slowly get some feed into him, so there are good signs.” Despite being known as killer whales, orcas are actually the largest species of dolphin, with males growing up to nine metres.

Recognizable by their distinctive black and white markings, they are listed as critically endangered in New Zealand, where their population is estimated at 150-200.

Pods of orcas are relatively common in Wellington Harbor, where they have been observed hunting stingrays.

WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  2. Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

    Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

  3. Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

    Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

  4. Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

    Developments unfold in case of high-profile femicide

  5. 'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

    'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’
Recommended
Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria

Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria
Istanbul to host Diaspora International Short Film Festival

Istanbul to host Diaspora International Short Film Festival
Excavation works reveal 2nd neigborhood in Çatalhöyük

Excavation works reveal 2nd neigborhood in Çatalhöyük
Hot air balloons soar into sky in ancient Göbeklitepe

Hot air balloons soar into sky in ancient Göbeklitepe
Turkish film shown at Cannes

Turkish film shown at Cannes
Master of inlay art fears profession to be lost

Master of inlay art fears profession to be lost
WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

ECONOMY New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 