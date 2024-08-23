Rabbits on Akdamar island still threaten historic site

VAN
Nearly two decades after rabbits were introduced to Akdamar Island in Lake Van to boost tourism, their unchecked population continues to threaten the island's ecosystem and its historic Armenian church, despite previous efforts to control them.

The rabbit population has exploded over the years, causing damage by digging burrows that dry out tree roots and erode the island’s soil. Rabbits have also damaged vegetation around the church, which draws thousands of tourists each year.

In 2015, authorities took action to address the issue after a commission led by the Culture and Tourism Ministry determined that rabbits were harming the island's cultural heritage.

Fifty trap cages were set up, and four eagle owls were released to hunt rabbits. A number of rabbits were captured and relocated to another region, but these efforts proved insufficient.

The rabbit population continues to grow rapidly, posing a persistent threat to the island's environment and historical structures.

Şevket Alp, a professor from Van's Yüzüncü Yıl University (YYÜ), emphasized the urgency of addressing the problem, calling the island a "historical and cultural treasure."

"However, rabbits that were brought there unconsciously are causing serious damage to that island," he told local media. "We need to collect them as soon as possible and then proceed with a repair project."

A previous project aimed at collecting the rabbits remained incomplete.

"There were vineyards there from before the republic [period], none of them are left. This is a destruction; you will not see that culture anymore," Alp said.

"The Akdamar island is currently in the vortex and is slowly sinking."

