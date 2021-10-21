Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award

  • October 21 2021 07:00:00

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award

LONDON
Queen Elizabeth II, 95, turns down old age award

Queen Elizabeth II turned down a prize celebrating the elderly, assessing that at 95 she did not meet the criteria, The Oldie magazine said on Oct. 19.

The publication wrote to palace officials in July to ask if she would accept its Oldie of the Year award, which was previously given to her late husband and her own mother.

But in a reply dated Aug. 21 from her Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland, the monarch’s assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, made his boss’ apologies.

“Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” he added.

The tongue-in-cheek award, which celebrates the achievements of older people, went to the French-American actress and dancer Leslie Caron, who is 90.

The Queen succeeded her father king George VI in 1952 and next year celebrates her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne but she has played down her longevity.

When she became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in September 2015, she treated the day like any other, opening a new railway in the Scottish border region with England.

“Inevitably, a long life can pass many milestones; my own is no exception,” she said at the time.
Despite her husband Prince Philip’s death in April aged 99, and her advanced age, the Queen has not retired from public life, and maintains a regular diary of audiences and appearances.

Last week she was seen for the first time in public using a walking stick.

But on Oct. 19, she held two audiences via videolink with the Japanese and EU ambassador, and was scheduled to host a reception for international business and investment leaders.

The writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, who was a friend of the Prince, wrote in The Oldie that he was delighted to receive the award in 2011.

“There is nothing like it for morale to be reminded that the years are passing -ever more quickly -and that bits are beginning to drop off the ancient frame,” he replied.

“But it is nice to be remembered at all.”

U.K.,

ARTS & LIFE Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

    Turkish singer reveals she was Israeli army deserter

  2. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

  3. New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

    New Power Map of the World Was Discussed in TRT World Forum 2021

  4. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  5. Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan

    Turkey-Nigeria to deepen bilateral cooperation: Erdoğan
Recommended
Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibition in New York
New finds come to light in Alexandria Troas

New finds come to light in Alexandria Troas
Ottoman masterpiece mosque stands strong in heart of Tel Aviv

Ottoman masterpiece mosque stands strong in heart of Tel Aviv
Restorers prolong life of historical weapons

Restorers prolong life of historical weapons
First church in Priene unearthed

First church in Priene unearthed
NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space

NASA sends quote by Nobel-winning Turkish author into space  
WORLD N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

North Korea said on Oct. 20 that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities.

ECONOMY Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

A new report shows that the average rent increase in Istanbul has been lingering around 60 percent, while the difference reached 90 percent in some districts, especially in neighborhoods along the Bosphorus Strait and areas with mass housing.

SPORTS Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.