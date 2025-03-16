Quakes prompt tourist shift from Greek islands to Turkish resorts

ISTANBUL
The recent earthquake storm impacting the Greek islands, especially Santorini, has prompted tourists to reconsider their vacation plans and redirect their travels to Türkiye.

The seismic activity in the Aegean Sea has affected tourism on islands like Santorini and Yamurgi, which host millions of tourists annually.

Tourists considering vacations on the islands are canceling their reservations because of recent tremors and considering Türkiye as an alternative destination.

Early bookings for Turkish holiday destinations indicate that holidaymakers are altering their plans, with many avoiding or canceling reservations for the Greek islands, according to Mehmet İşler, vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers’ Federation (TÜROFED)

Reservations are increasingly shifting toward the Turkish resort towns, according to İşler.

Those holidaymakers avoiding the Greek islands are now preferring destinations like Egypt and new destinations such as Antalya, Fethiye, Marmaris and Bodrum, he said.

“This new tourist profile, which had not previously visited Türkiye, is an opportunity for us. We can turn this in our favor through high service quality and competitive pricing. We are now faced with a new market and a new customer portfolio," İşler added.

Orhan Belge, president of the Çeşme Association of Tourism Hoteliers and Operators, said that Greek tourism, particularly the islands, is facing challenges.

"The increase in early reservations shows that tourists are shifting from Greece to Türkiye,” said Belge.

